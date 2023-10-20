Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street.
In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator.
Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and 80m2 private garden:
Exceptional living space with a large living room, and a triple exhibition, 3 spacious bedrooms (including master suite and mamad) with possibility of a 4th.
Luxurious services such as ground heating and air conditioning Mitsubishi.
2 private underground parking spaces and adjoining cellar.
Convenient location just 5 minutes walk from Katamon Shtibleh.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
