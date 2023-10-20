  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
6
ID: 34132
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educational establishments. Tramway in anticipation. 2 lifts per floor including one of chabat and parking Entry early 2027 Latest apartments for sale: 3 rooms garden ground floor 60m2 and 71m2 garden Exposure: North/East Price: 3,950,000 sh 3 rooms ground floor garden 85m2 and 26,5m2 garden Exhibition: North-East Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms 6th floor, 104m2 and 9m2 terrace of which one part is soccah North-East exhibition Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms ground floor 116m2 and 121m2 garden Price: 6.110.000 sh 5 rooms ground floor, 137m2 and 27m2 garden Price: 7.900.000 sh 5 rooms 5th floor, 123m2 with 17m2 terrace including a soccah part, beautiful view, Exhibition: North-East Price 5.200.000 sh Penthouses 6 rooms All penthouses are duplex 137m2 with 18m2 terrace Price 7.700.000 sh Payment: 20%/80% Other possible means of payment on request Subject: Prices may vary These prices do not include our agency fees 2% plus maam (tva)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
