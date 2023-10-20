Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer

  1. Realting.com
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
11
ID: 34582
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinor

About the complex

Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 for sale in Ashdod in the new "MAR" neighborhood. 4 meters high under ceiling, air conditioning parking, terrace of 30 m2 sea view. High floor in a residence with 3 elevators including one of Shabbat close to the sea, schools, buses,,

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

