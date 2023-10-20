  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$927,647
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34120
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Some examples of prices: 3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 Price: 2.884.000sh 4 rooms, 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2 Price from 2.959.000sh 5 pieces, and 6 pieces also available Prices do not include our agency fees

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$927,647
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
Apartment of 4 rooms located on Macabi street in Raanana. New building . parking in basement. 4 floor terrace soukka
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
For Rent – New Building A beautiful and modern apartment in a new building of high standing, available early January. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms + living room) Balcony New building Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price: 14,000 Contact us for a video or…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Show all Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications