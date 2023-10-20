Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2

  1. Realting.com
Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,07M
ID: 34116
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Apartment of 4 rooms 94m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 14th floor Price: 3.200.000 sh including 1 cellar and 1 parking lot 4 room apartment 104m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 4th floor Price : 3,400,000 sh including 1 cellar and parking These prices do not include our agency fees Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

