Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon

  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,150
11
ID: 34705
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,150
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Real estate Israel
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,72M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
* Charming small 2 rooms * 40m2 with mamad * Modern and well maintained building * Underground parking * Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv
Real estate Israel
