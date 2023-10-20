  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,330
;
3
ID: 34517
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mamilla

About the complex

Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet complex. Large main space Meeting room of 63 m2 9 individual offices with windows, from 11 to 17 m2 each Well maintained Elevator Parking option Add VAT

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

