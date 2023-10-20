  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement

Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34729
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh, 65

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale A is near Frishman 2 pieces 36m2 Second stage Rented 5000 Close to the beach 2.500.000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,70M
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
✨ Apartment 4 rooms new – 97 m2 ???? Terrace of 10 m2 ?????️ Fully furnished – high-end services ?????️ Parental suite ???? 2nd floor with elevator ???? Private parking ???? Immediate Entry
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,375
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$931,095
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications