  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,27M
;
6
ID: 34075
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A large living room overlooking a sunny terrace facing southeast, with a pergola, - A beautiful open and bright kitchen, - A luxurious master suite with its private bathroom, as at the hotel! - A large, secure room (Mamad), - Air conditioning in each room, - A total of 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets, - Possibility to build an additional 40 m2 on the roof! - Additional room in the garden, which can be used as an office or guest room, - 2 private parking spaces. This house has been completely renovated with beautiful materials: you can live directly! A location of choice in a quiet street and a few minutes from the Mall Mixx, a supermarket, restaurants, buses and the French-speaking Beth ‘Habad! Great opportunity! Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
