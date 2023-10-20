  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour

Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour

Ashdod, Israel
$2,48M
7
ID: 34093
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefits: -3 meters high under ceiling -Sol 80/80 -10 linear meters kitchen -electric rollers Duplex penthouse with private pool

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

