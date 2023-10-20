  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera

Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street! Characteristics: - 5 pieces of about 120 m2, - Two terraces! 14 and 6 m2, - A beautiful living space with a nice distribution, - A parental suite, - 3 children's rooms (including a mamad), - 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms, - On the second floor on 8, - Lift, air conditioning, - Two parking spaces! Next to the prestigious Jacobs hotel and its wonderful spa, the beach, synagogues, a few minutes from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof and close to the train station and the roads. Incredible investment! Premium rental! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Penthouse villa occupant un etage entier dans le vieux nord de tel aviv a cote du parc yarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,30M
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
Residential quarter Super appartement neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$808,830
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,60M
Building and apartment of 4 new rooms. located on the 2nd floor very bright with a south-west orientation. Impasse near the kikar hamedina
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
a beautiful villa near the sea quartier afridr with cellar and swimming pool
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
mini penthouse of 4.5 rooms with terrace of 27m2 . cellar and 2 parking spaces. gym without the building, 2 steps from the lake
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications