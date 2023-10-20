Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street!
Characteristics:
- 5 pieces of about 120 m2,
- Two terraces! 14 and 6 m2,
- A beautiful living space with a nice distribution,
- A parental suite,
- 3 children's rooms (including a mamad),
- 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms,
- On the second floor on 8,
- Lift, air conditioning,
- Two parking spaces!
Next to the prestigious Jacobs hotel and its wonderful spa, the beach, synagogues, a few minutes from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof and close to the train station and the roads.
Incredible investment! Premium rental!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
