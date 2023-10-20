  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux

Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,10M
9
ID: 34171
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning view of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad turns into a dressing room. living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant shades. terrace of 22 m2 with outdoor kitchen parking and cellar

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
