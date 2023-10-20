  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport

Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
;
2
ID: 33454
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET PLEINE VUE MER. DEUX AUTRES CHAMBRES DONT UN MAMAD. UNE 2E SALLE DE BAIN. GRAND SEJOUR ET CUISINE EQUIPEE. LOUE MEUBLE.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$539,220
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665

Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Nine for sale Exclusive Located at 93-97 Weizmann Street (Pinkas corner) In a new high quality project signed Tzemach Hammerman and the Rozio group! Architect: Gidi Bar Orian Close to Hayarkon Park Renovated 4-room apartment with high standing architecture On the 5th floor with open view Liv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications