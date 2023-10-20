Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Property details: Located in Poriya Illit (84, Derech HaMetzuk), this unique two-and-a-half-year property is a rare pearl, nestled only 15 metres from the cliff.
Area: Land of 400 m2 + 360 m2 of lawn (protected green space) extending to the edge of the precipice.
Built surface area: 250 m2 on two levels + 170 m2 of terraces.
Arrangement: 7 rooms with 4 luxurious parental suites, including a master suite with attached office, and a high quality security room (Mamad).
High-end equipment:
Swimming pool (10 x 4.5 m), jacuzzi and sauna.
Ground heating, home automation (smart house), smart electricity and indoor/outdoor audio system.
Fully equipped luxury kitchen + outdoor kitchen with bar.
Fully furnished with luxury furniture (including electric beds).
Perimetric security.
Condition: Near new, used only once a month on average. Ready to move in immediately.
Tiberias, Israel
