Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff

  A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff

A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,94M
10
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Exclusive rooftop duplex, Rue Dizengoff, Tel Aviv Exceptional address on one of Tel Aviv's most popular streets, in the heart of cultural, shopping and a few minutes from the beaches. Main features: New duplex – 6th and 7th floors 4 pieces – triple orientation Level 6 : 62 m2 + terrace 7 m2 Level 7 : 23 m2 + private rooftop 28 m2 Mamad, direct elevator, parking nearby Bright spaces, open view, sunsets and premium quality of life on Dizengoff. Price charged: 6,190,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from $714,780
Hadera, Israel
from
$714,780
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Bel building with stone, wood and plants, - stage 4/6, - Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 …
Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from $467,115
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea!!! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the restaurants and cafes in fashion. Close to the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the big "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 r…
A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,14M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications