Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel

$3,10M
10
ID: 33715
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteristics 135 m2 living space 46 m2 terraces (6 m2 + 40 m2) Cellar included Option for parking First level Large bright living room with open kitchen 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bathroom and terrace of 6 m2 Second independent bathroom Placards embedded in each room A room is a Mamad (safe room) Higher level Versatile space (ideal as second living room, office or reading area) Bathroom with toilet Access to an exceptional 40 m2 roof terrace, equipped with an outdoor kitchen and an integrated barbecue Authorization for Jacuzzi Open view – ideal for receiving or enjoying total privacy Building & finishes High-end finishes and premium materials Modern boutique building with only a few apartments Costs Price: 9,900,000 Condominium charges (Va Municipal taxes (Arnona) : 1 800 / every 2 months The future of King George Street As part of the urban redevelopment of King George Street, a large green boulevard is planned right across the street from the building. The penthouse will thus enjoy an open view of a landscaped avenue, without future construction. In addition, Magen David Square (King George Square, Allenby, Shenkin and Nahalat Binyamin) will soon become a major public transportation node, served by two main lines: the purple tram line and the M2 metro line, just 100 metres from the property – thus enhancing its accessibility and long-term value. A unique opportunity!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
