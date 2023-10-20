Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator.
Main characteristics
135 m2 living space
46 m2 terraces (6 m2 + 40 m2)
Cellar included
Option for parking
First level
Large bright living room with open kitchen
3 bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bathroom and terrace of 6 m2
Second independent bathroom
Placards embedded in each room
A room is a Mamad (safe room)
Higher level
Versatile space (ideal as second living room, office or reading area)
Bathroom with toilet
Access to an exceptional 40 m2 roof terrace, equipped with an outdoor kitchen and an integrated barbecue
Authorization for Jacuzzi
Open view – ideal for receiving or enjoying total privacy
Building & finishes
High-end finishes and premium materials
Modern boutique building with only a few apartments
Costs
Price: 9,900,000
Condominium charges (Va
Municipal taxes (Arnona) : 1 800 / every 2 months
The future of King George Street
As part of the urban redevelopment of King George Street, a large green boulevard is planned right across the street from the building. The penthouse will thus enjoy an open view of a landscaped avenue, without future construction.
In addition, Magen David Square (King George Square, Allenby, Shenkin and Nahalat Binyamin) will soon become a major public transportation node, served by two main lines: the purple tram line and the M2 metro line, just 100 metres from the property – thus enhancing its accessibility and long-term value.
A unique opportunity!
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return