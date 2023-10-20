Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman

  1. Realting.com
Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,665
6
ID: 33421
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking for a functional space, immediately operational and close to the main roads. Available immediately.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications