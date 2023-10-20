Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – 5 room apartment in a new residence, Hadekel Street, facing the sea
Located in a recent and secure residence with guard, this spacious 5-room apartment offers an ideal living environment facing the sea.
The apartment is new, bright and well arranged. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, private underground parking, as well as modern and comfortable amenities.
Pitch of choice, close to the beach, shops, schools and transport.
A rare opportunity to live a good standing in one of the best locations in Ashdod.
Ashdod, Israel
