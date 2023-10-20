Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking

Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,36M
ID: 33427
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale exclusively: new apartment 14, Fishman Maimon Street Quiet and prestigious street of the new north, close to Rabin Square, schools, crèches and cultural and leisure centres. In a new building (delivery planned for 2024), a project by the firm Krinsky Gottlieb. Spacious 3 room apartment On the 3rd floor, bright and well arranged 70m2 living space + sun terrace of 14 m2 1 bathroom and 2 toilets Basement parking Cellar 5 m2

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Real estate Israel
