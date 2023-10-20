  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Eilat
  4. Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b

Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
9
ID: 33385
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat

About the complex

In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Penthouse has sold facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels, a Penthouse which is on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 140 m2, and 4 chbre a bed + its rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view. And d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitable full foot with a garden of 250 m2 , + private snail-shaped swimming pool , and 4 bedroom chabr , each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. the price of the Garden Rez : 5.150.000 nis the price of the Penthouse : 4.150.000 nis

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,42M
Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
New for exclusive sale! Bodenheimer 2 (Pinkas Corner) – a new luxury project by the Gabay Group In the heart of the new north, a few minutes from Hayarkon Park, tram, cafes and shops. A well arranged 4 room apartment with a nice finish On the 4th floor (out of 8) • Living area of approximate…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Raanana, Israel
from
$987,525
Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
