  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme

Bat Yam, Israel
$830,775
10
ID: 33626
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Français Français
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living room (there is currently a small kitchen/lounge separation by easily removable partitions to get a large living room) 2 bathrooms + laundry Spacious and sunny parental suite 2 bedrooms + 1 mamad Private storage area on the landing Ground floor parking Pool for bicycles in basement A light renovation will be enough to transform this property into a real opportunity and make it a wanted living environment Building assets: Recent construction Quiet and family environment Immediate proximity to tram, bus, shops, schools and beach

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright
In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking…
