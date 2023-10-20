Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

  1. Realting.com
Netanya, Israel
ID: 33475
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

A fast-growing coastal city, Natanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem street, just 2 minutes from the beaches, this apartment formerly 5 rooms converted into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes on 130 m2. Located on the 7th floor, it enjoys a nice terrace of 16 m2, ideal for enjoying the outdoors all year round. ✔️ Parking ✔️ Cave ✔️ Nice reception area ✔️ Family potential or secondary residence A real opportunity on the sector.

Netanya, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications