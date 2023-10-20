  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha

Tel-Aviv, Israel

from $5,33M

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$5,33M
ID: 33414
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Exceptional apartment of 289 m2 with a terrace of 34 m2, located in one of the most sought after residential complexes of Ramat Aviv HaHadasha. Enjoying an open sea view from the 6th floor and a triple exposure, this property offers a bright and elegant living environment. The space includes a large, friendly living room, six bedrooms, including four luxurious suites, a fully equipped kitchen with central island, a laundry room, two storage spaces and four parking spaces. The Prestige complex will seduce with its high-end services: 24/7 security, impressive entrance hall, complete fitness centre, residential lounge and refined landscape environments – combining comfort, style and tranquility.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$5,33M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
