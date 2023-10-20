Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exceptional apartment of 289 m2 with a terrace of 34 m2, located in one of the most sought after residential complexes of Ramat Aviv HaHadasha. Enjoying an open sea view from the 6th floor and a triple exposure, this property offers a bright and elegant living environment.
The space includes a large, friendly living room, six bedrooms, including four luxurious suites, a fully equipped kitchen with central island, a laundry room, two storage spaces and four parking spaces.
The Prestige complex will seduce with its high-end services: 24/7 security, impressive entrance hall, complete fitness centre, residential lounge and refined landscape environments – combining comfort, style and tranquility.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
