  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer

Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
;
10
ID: 33463
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya

About the complex

Beautiful 4 room apartment, new, bright and spacious. Area 110 m2, it includes terrace 14m2, a cellar, parking and an elevator. Offering beautiful sea views, it is located on the 2nd floor of an 8-storey building, in the new residential environment of Akhziv.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Leisure

