  2. Israel
  3. Eilat
  Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b

Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
8
ID: 33387
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat

About the complex

Français Français
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Cottage in Garden Rez for sale facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels , d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitable of full foot with a garden of 250 m2 , + private snail-shaped swimming pool , and 4 bedroom chabr , and a Penthouse on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 140 m2, and 4 chbre a bed + its rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view. each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. the price of the Garden Rez : 3,850,000 nis the price of the Penthouse : 3,750,000 nis

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
