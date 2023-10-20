  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Nahariya, Israel
$312,873
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

3-room apartment in the city center in a very well maintained building, on the 3rd and last floor, offering a quiet and pleasant living environment. Ideal as an investment or main residence.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

