  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
02/04/2025
$744,385
16/02/2025
$746,505
07/01/2025
$727,955
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24405
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces . a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Residential quarter Prix imbattable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,812
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion
Raanana, Israel
from
$897,476
You are viewing
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,275
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, bank…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$603,935
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva. This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of: - a pleasant living space, - a terrace of about 14 m2, - 4 bedrooms including a mast…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications