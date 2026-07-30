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Seaview Villas for Sale in Mauritius

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
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Properties features in Mauritius

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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