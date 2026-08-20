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Houses for sale in Mauritius

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Grand Baie
10
Rivière du Rempart District
14
Grand Baie VCA East
10
Flacq
9
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25 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$990,863
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
$816
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House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
$11,07M
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7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,40M
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House in Grand Baie, Mauritius
House
Grand Baie, Mauritius
$1,00M
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House 17 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 17 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
$13,76M
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House in The Vale, Mauritius
House
The Vale, Mauritius
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,07M
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8 room house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
8 room house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
$3,61M
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3 bedroom house in Grand River South East, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
$2,68M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$903,434
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mauritius
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
$5,77M
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House 12 rooms in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House 12 rooms
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
$6,88M
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7 room house in The Vale, Mauritius
7 room house
The Vale, Mauritius
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
$955,891
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Villa 6 bedrooms
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺Location: Belle Mare, east coast of MauritiusPrice: $10.4 – $13…
$13,60M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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House in Grand River South East, Mauritius
House
Grand River South East, Mauritius
Number of floors 1
$3,38M
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4 bedroom house in Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Riviere du Rempart VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
$1,68M
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1 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
1 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
$469,444
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
$501,917
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
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3 bedroom house in Arsenal VCA, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Arsenal VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
$612,643
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5 bedroom house in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 bedroom house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
$4,85M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
$293,951
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4 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
$1,80M
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3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
$450,327
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Property types in Mauritius

villas

Properties features in Mauritius

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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