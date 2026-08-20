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Apartments for sale in Mauritius

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6 properties total found
Apartment in Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
Apartment
Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
Floor 1
$676,118
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3 bedroom apartment in Grande Riviere Noire, Mauritius
3 bedroom apartment
Grande Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
$1,77M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
The Essence, located a few steps from the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the ulti…
$825,000
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Flic en Flac, Mauritius
3 bedroom apartment
Flic en Flac, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
$645,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Grand Baie, Mauritius
2 bedroom apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
$232,586
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2 bedroom apartment in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
2 bedroom apartment
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
The Essence, near the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers residents the coastal lifest…
$464,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

Property types in Mauritius

2 BHK

Properties features in Mauritius

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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