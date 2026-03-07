  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariah

New buildings for sale in Nahariah

apartments
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$705,375
Akhziv — Superb 5 rooms for sale Splendid sea view 125 m2 + terrace 20 m2 (sea view) Elevator • Parking • Mamad
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Nahariya, Israel
from
$311,933
Apartment 3 rooms 70m2 in small building of 3 floors located in residential area close to shops less than 10 minutes walk from the station and the center. Apartment rented for 4 years
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go