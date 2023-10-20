  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Special investisseur

Nahariya, Israel
from
$311,933
;
5
ID: 33542
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

Apartment 3 rooms 70m2 in small building of 3 floors located in residential area close to shops less than 10 minutes walk from the station and the center. Apartment rented for 4 years.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

