  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces

Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces

Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
;
10
ID: 33464
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    North District
  Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  Village
    Nahariya

About the complex

In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Leisure

