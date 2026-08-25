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Residential properties for sale in HaSharon Subdistrict, Israel

;
Netanya
116
Emek Hefer Regional Council
20
163 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Netanya, Israel
UP UP
4 bedroom apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11/16
4 Bedroom Apt, on the 11th floor of a 16-floor new building, in a new project. Views to the…
$940 000
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 119 m²
For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthou…
$2,24M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,22M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very s…
$1,44M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Exceptional residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In t…
$2,27M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mordecai Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our except…
$1,82M
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TekceTekce
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mordecai Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our except…
$2,47M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,19M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,04M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Apartment for sale in Netanya, in the Park Hayam district, close to the center and a few ste…
$965 260
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstr…
$2,30M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,06M
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7 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
7 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Reference: NT 217 By the sea Beautiful duplex penthouse 7 pieces 260 m2 + 150 m2 terrace wit…
$3,34M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 137 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,33M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
In the heart of the city, enjoying a premium location at the foot of Kikar, discover the adv…
$3,14M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of …
$2,34M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 158 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,30M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Apartment for sale in downtown Netanya, near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. New buildin…
$817 966
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Exceptional residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In t…
$2,34M
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5 room apartment in Tel Mond, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel Mond, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Sitting in Tel mond's moschav. Pastoral environment. 10 minutes from Natanya. Large apartmen…
$1,30M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$985 300
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,69M
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3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near Shuk, Mall and central bus station. Ne…
$734 800
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3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Small 3-room apartment located on the 6th floor, very bright. Renovated 2 years ago. 1/4 hou…
$577 607
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,32M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 235 m²
Exceptional residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In t…
$1,90M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our excep…
$2,28M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kadima, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Kadima, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of …
$2,10M
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1 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
1 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
For independent or investment!!! In the heart of Natanya / Smilansky street - office 30 m2, …
$133 600
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$2,03M
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Property types in HaSharon Subdistrict

apartments
houses

Properties features in HaSharon Subdistrict, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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