Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Haifa District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Haifa District, Israel

Hadera
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Apartments for sale on the sea in the city of Hadera in a luxury development with pool, gym,…
$994,608
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Haifa District, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes