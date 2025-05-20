Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Center District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Center District, Israel

5 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Kfar Saba, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Kfar Saba, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Beautiful duplex of 189 m2 according to arnona. Very quiet and green neighborhood 2 steps fr…
$1,37M
Duplex 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Great potential. 124 m2 according to arnona. Terrace. Parking Duplex 4,5 pieces including ma…
$1,63M
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Duplex 5 rooms pretty neighborhood of 2003. Quiet and residential. 171 m2 according to arnon…
$1,36M
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Duplex with stunning views. We see the sea. 5 rooms Living room not very large but it opens …
$1,12M
Duplex 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Very nice duplex completely renovated 5 years ago. 3-story building. East of Raanana. 5 room…
$1,40M
