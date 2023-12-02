Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 195 m²
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
€1,58M
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
€991,044
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
€736
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
€515,665
per month
Leave a request

