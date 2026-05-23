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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bat Yam, Israel

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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 20/20
Penthouse with panoramic sea views in Bat YamAddress: Ehud Manor str., 32, Bat-Yam New house…
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