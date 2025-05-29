Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Ashkelon, Israel

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Afridar district a 4 room low floor close to shops 2 terraces
$469,103
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ashkelon, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go