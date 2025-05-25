Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
Discover a spacious 242m2 villa with private pool, tropical garden, fully furnished just 250…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Prices in the project range from 230,000 € to 350,000 €.  A luxury resort complex aimed a…
$379,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxurious two-bedroom villa reflecting the essence of Mediterranean Greek styl…
$386,665
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Prices in the project start from $245,000 The project consists of 18 two and three bedroo…
$245,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go