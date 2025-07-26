Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 150 m² in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Hotel 150 m²
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
🌿 Villa Surya – A Sanctuary of Serenity and Sophistication Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Tu…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go