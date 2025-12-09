Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
3
4 properties total found
Commercial property 45 m² in Ubud District, Indonesia
Commercial property 45 m²
Ubud District, Indonesia
Area 45 m²
Commercial project! PRE-SALE VIP project 🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availabilit…
$100,000
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Peaceful Tropical Retreat Surrounded by Ubud’s Rice Terraces and Village Charm in Ubud, Indonesia
Peaceful Tropical Retreat Surrounded by Ubud’s Rice Terraces and Village Charm
Ubud, Indonesia
Number of floors 1
Tucked away in the lush landscapes of Kenderan, Tegallalang, this enchanting retreat offers …
$1,51M
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Coworking Space & Private Offices for Sale in Ubud – with Café & Event Facilities in Ubud, Indonesia
Coworking Space & Private Offices for Sale in Ubud – with Café & Event Facilities
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Set in the cultural heart of Bali, this 720 m² coworking and private office complex in Ubud …
$820,000
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
NotarNotar
Hotel in Ubud, Indonesia
Hotel
Ubud, Indonesia
Number of floors 2
An Exceptional Bali Real Estate Investment — Fully Renovated 26-Room Boutique Hotel in Ubud …
$6,00M
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
