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Apartments for sale in Tampaksiring, Indonesia

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23 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This is the real thing. A 2025-built modern villa on 600 square metres where you actually ge…
$510,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
This French-designed 5-bedroom villa sits on 892 sqm of manicured land in Pejeng, delivering…
$640,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This is the real thing. A 2025-built modern villa on 600 square metres where you actually ge…
$510,000
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International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
This 2021-built eco-luxury villa sits on 880 square metres of peaceful Tampaksiring land, of…
$620,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
This 2021-built eco-luxury villa sits on 880 square metres of peaceful Tampaksiring land, of…
$620,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This 4-bedroom villa commands 700 sqm of serene Pejeng land, built in 2020 with a wellness-f…
$449,000
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GrekodomGrekodom
2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Set on the quiet eastern edge of Ubud, this two-bedroom hideaway sits inside a private gated…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
This 2021-built eco-luxury villa sits on 880 square metres of peaceful Tampaksiring land, of…
$620,000
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Close
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3 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Set on 650 sqm in Pejeng's quiet rice-field belt, this fully furnished three-bedroom villa i…
$4,060
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This 2024-built villa sits in a quiet residential cluster surrounded by rice fields, offerin…
$273,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Built in 2021 on 880 sqm of private jungle land, this eco-luxury villa harnesses rammed eart…
$290,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This 4BR villa sits on 600 m² of prime Pejeng land with views that genuinely span rice field…
$589,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This 4-bedroom villa commands 700 sqm of serene Pejeng land, built in 2020 with a wellness-f…
$449,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This tropical modern villa sits deep in Tampaksiring's quiet jungle, where river and waterfa…
$210,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This tropical modern villa sits deep in Tampaksiring's quiet jungle, where river and waterfa…
$210,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Built in 2021 on 880 sqm of private jungle land, this eco-luxury villa harnesses rammed eart…
$290,000
Leave a request
Close
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This tropical modern villa sits deep in Tampaksiring's quiet jungle, where river and waterfa…
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This is the real thing. A 2025-built modern villa on 600 square metres where you actually ge…
$510,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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5 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
This French-designed 5-bedroom villa sits on 892 sqm of manicured land in Pejeng, delivering…
$640,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This 2024-built villa sits in a quiet residential cluster surrounded by rice fields, offerin…
$273,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This 4BR villa sits on 600 m² of prime Pejeng land with views that genuinely span rice field…
$589,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Built in 2021 on 880 sqm of private jungle land, this eco-luxury villa harnesses rammed eart…
$290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
This 4BR villa sits on 600 m² of prime Pejeng land with views that genuinely span rice field…
$589,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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