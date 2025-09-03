Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Sumbawa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sumbawa, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Luxury 2 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$129,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$64,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Luxury 1 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$99,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Luxury 3 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$189,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sumbawa, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go