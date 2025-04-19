Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sumbawa, Indonesia

houses
7
7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$104,990
Villa 1 bedroom in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$79,990
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Luxury 2 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$113,890
Villa 1 bedroom in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Luxury 1 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$88,890
Villa 1 bedroom in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$47,990
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Luxury 3 Bed Villa with its own private pool! Here at the Redland Property Group we have …
$143,890
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sempe, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sempe, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$134,990
