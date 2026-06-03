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Apartments for sale in Sukawati, Indonesia

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3 properties total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Kemenuh, Indonesia
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Kemenuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 9
Area 567 m²
Set on 3,470 square metres of land in Bedulu, this open-plan villa sits within one of Gianya…
$2,00M
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Kemenuh, Indonesia
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Kemenuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 9
Area 567 m²
Set on 3,470 square metres of land in Bedulu, this open-plan villa sits within one of Gianya…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Kemenuh, Indonesia
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Kemenuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 9
Area 567 m²
Set on 3,470 square metres of land in Bedulu, this open-plan villa sits within one of Gianya…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
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