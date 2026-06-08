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Studio apartments for Sale in Sukasada, Indonesia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pancasari, Indonesia
UP UP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pancasari, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
Bali!Amani Melasti is a premium investment hotel managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts  Room…
$189,999
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