Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Pejeng
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Pejeng, Indonesia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
A boutique Apartment Complex on a Hill With Breathtaking Views of The Jungle and Rice Fields in Ubud in Pejeng, Indonesia
A boutique Apartment Complex on a Hill With Breathtaking Views of The Jungle and Rice Fields in Ubud
Pejeng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Perched atop a scenic hill in Ubud, Apartments offers breathtaking views of lush jungles and…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go