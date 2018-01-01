Apartamenty v Changu

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €320,245

81–162 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment in the unique residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA in the popular area of Bali - Berava. A feature of the complex is the largest pool in the world, 190 meters on the roof. The apartment has a « smart house » system. Finishing « turnkey » with design repairs and furniture. With an initial contribution of 30%. Also in the apartments on the balcony is a personal jacuzzi. Advantages of acquiring an apartment: - 500 meters from top beach clubs - Atlas and Finns - The ultra-high potential for increasing the cost of apartments in the construction process is 40-70%. - ROOFTOP infrastructure over 5000m2 - Profitability from leasing real estate 11-15% per annum for the first three years. The complex provides everything you need for life: places for recreation and work, a fitness center, SPA, several restaurants and bars, including a restaurant with fusion kitchens from the best chefs. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.