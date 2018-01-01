Apartamenty v Changu

Apartments
Area:
Apartment - 71 m²
Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 39,600 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 28,080 $ (14%)
Payback - 7-10 years
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 3 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension