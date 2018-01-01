  1. Realting.com
ZEN ESTATE

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€400,307
;
4
About the complex

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .

The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. 

20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.

Your neighbors will be Ksenia Sobchak and other interesting personalities

The management company will provide a completely passive income:

The increase in value to delivery - from 40% 

Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum

Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum

Complex - ZEN

⚙ Readiness - 2025.

⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension

⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable ) 

⁇ ӈFirst installment 30%

⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period

Payment plan:
Armor 3.000 $ (non-return) 
1st installment 30% further interest-free installments for 12 months. 
2nd installment 30% 
3rd contribution 30%
4th installment 10%

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 125.0 – 200.0
Price per m², EUR 3,202
Apartment price, EUR 400,307 – 640,491
New building location
Ungasan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
